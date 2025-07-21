Bryan Danielson Clarifies Status After AEW All In: Texas Return

Bryan Danielson made a surprise return at AEW All In: Texas, but what does this mean for the former World Champion’s in-ring future. Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella asked her brother-in-law if he was supposed to do the moves he did at All In.

“Well, some of them I had cleared, some of them I didn’t—but I was feeling it. To be fair, Dr. Samson wasn’t upset, but he did think I was an idiot. No, I’m not back.”

During his appearance at All In: Texas, the American Dragon landed a Busaiku Knee and his signature Yes kicks on the Death Riders, driving them from the ring and into the crowd—an explosive moment that thrilled fans. Danielson’s efforts would play a role in ‘Hangman’ Adam Page capturing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley.

Despite getting physical, Bryan isn’t making a return to the ring just yet. With this October marking one year since his most recent match, it remains unclear if he will ever be medically cleared for a full match again.