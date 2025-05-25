Bryan Danielson Makes Surprise Appearance At ‘ACTION DEAN’ Event

AEW’s Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance at a recent independent wrestling show as questions remain about his in-ring future. Danielson appeare at the ACTION DEAN~!!!2 on May 24 and shared an in-ring hug with Blue Panther while AEW’s Hologram was also in the ring.

Danielson’s appearance is a welcome surprise as the former World Champion has not appeared for AEW since WrestleDream in October 2024. At the pay-per-view, Danielson was defeated by Jon Moxley in their AEW World Championship main event. Both before and after the event, Danielson spoke about his in-ring career coming to an end, leaving fans to wonder if he’s already finished.

Danielson still remains an active part of AEW behind the scenes, including being a disciplinary figure when needed. Time will tell if fans see Danielson, who did not get violent, see him lace up his boots again.