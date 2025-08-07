Buddy Matthews Provides First Update On Ankle Injury Since February

Buddy Matthews has provided a significant update on his injury.

The AEW star has been out of action with an ankle injury for almost six months, with almost no update on his condition, until today.

The high flyer posted a story on social media early on Thursday showing himself in the hospital. In the photo that also features his wife, Rhea Ripley, Matthews noted that he’s heading for surgery:

Buddy’s last match came during the Grand Slam: Australia event on February 15 this year. He went up against the Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada but ended up losing the fight. Okada has since unified the belt with the International title.

The injury occurred even before the bell rang, as the 36-year-old landed awkwardly while jumping into the ring, and his ankle twisted in an unusual manner.

Buddy Matthews rolled his ankle during his entrance and limped to the back at the end of the match.



Hopefully it isn't anything serious??#AEWGrandSlamAustralia pic.twitter.com/A4vtrKhzTI — AIR (@AIRGold_) February 16, 2025

A surgery after 6 months on the shelf suggests that his injury is more serious than first thought. It seems likely that he will be out of action for the remainder of the year. Though no concrete details are available about his health so it’s hard to say what the exact timetable for his recovery will be.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to Buddy Matthews.