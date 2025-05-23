‘Career Nosedive’: Scorpio Sky Addresses Puzzling AEW Absence

AEW star Scorpio Sky has broken his silence regarding his extended absence from television programming, candidly discussing the uncertainty surrounding his status with the promotion.

Speaking on the Creating Character Podcast, Sky acknowledged the dramatic shift in his career trajectory. “My career has sure taken a nosedive, hasn’t it?” he admitted, expressing frustration over widespread speculation about potential injuries while clarifying that he remains healthy and eager to compete.

Sky revealed that his previous diplomatic approach in media interviews may have backfired with AEW management. He referenced an earlier appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s show, explaining that despite his efforts to protect the company’s image and preserve professional relationships built over several years, certain comments apparently didn’t sit well with someone within the organization.

“Come to find out, someone there, still, maybe has a few issues with some of the things I may have said. Now I’m like, ‘Screw it, I’m going to say whatever the hell I want now,’” Sky stated.

The performer admitted to being in the dark about his standing both internally and externally. Sky expressed uncertainty about whether his absence stems from perceived performance issues, undisclosed backstage conflicts, or other factors beyond his control. He emphasized that even he doesn’t fully understand the situation, noting the limited influence wrestlers have over their own booking and storylines.

Sky’s comments suggest ongoing tension between the wrestler and AEW, though he stopped short of making specific accusations against the promotion. His willingness to speak more openly represents a shift from his previously cautious public statements about his employer.

The interview marks Sky's most direct acknowledgment of his career struggles and uncertain future with All Elite Wrestling.