First Challenger Confirmed For TBS Title Match At Forbidden Door

Alex Windsor has earned herself a title shot.

AEW had announced earlier this week that Mercedes Mone will be defending her TBS Championship against contestants from AEW, CMLL and Stardom in a fatal four way match at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV.

To determine the challenger on the AEW side, the company held a fatal four-way on this week’s episode of Dynamite, featuring Billie Starkz, Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue in action.

Windsor ended up picking the victory in this match. She trapped Billie Starkz into a cradle pin to earn her spot at the upcoming PPV.

AEW Forbidden Door Updated Match Card

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 will be taking place from the O2 Arena in London, England later this month on August 24. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

Fatal Four Way Match For AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. TBD (CMLL) vs. TBD (Stardom)

Apart from this, Hiroshi Tanahashi is expected to compete at the show and The Hurt Syndicate will also be defending their AEW tag titles against the winner of the ongoing Eliminator Tournament. FTR and the team of Brody King & Bandido are the two finalists of this competition.