Champion vs. Champion: Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Moné Official For AEW Full Gear

The first marquee match for AEW’s next pay-per-view is set, and it’s a massive Champion vs. Champion showdown.

On the October 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander officially accepted a challenge from TBS Champion Mercedes “12 Belts” Moné. The two will now face each other at AEW Full Gear.

The challenge was first issued by Moné following the recent WrestleDream PPV. Tonight on Dynamite, during a segment celebrating her collection of 12 championship titles, Moné was confronted by Statlander, who made the match official with her acceptance.

Kris Statlander has accepted Mercedes Moné’s challenge for her AEW Women's World Championship.



IT'S ON FOR FULL GEAR PPV.

This high-stakes bout pits the company’s two top women’s singles champions against one another. It’s a match with significant history, as Moné already holds two victories over Statlander from 2024 in bouts for the TBS Championship. However, this will be Moné’s new attempt to capture the one title that has eluded her in the company: the AEW Women’s World Championship.

AEW Full Gear takes place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.