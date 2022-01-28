Charles Barkley: I’m Proud of Jon Moxley

Charles Barkley dedicated a portion of his podcast recently to send a message to AEW’s Jon Moxley. Barkley said he’s proud of the former AEW World Champion for seeking out treatment for his issues with alcohol.

“I know you all don’t know this guy, his name is Jon Moxley. You guys know I’m a big wrestling fan,” Barkley said on the show.

“So Jon Moxley, he’s one of the biggest stars for AEW. He left three months ago for alcohol treatment. You know I had a younger brother who passed away so I know a lot about addiction, and he just came back this week and I just want him to know, we never met, I just want to say, man, I’m really proud of him.”

Barkley continued, “I wish him nothing but the best. I’ve been through it with my family and, man, it’s a tough situation. But I just want him to know that I’m really proud of him and just keep battling. It’s all you can do. So, shoutout to those guys.”

You can listen to Charles Barkley’s comments about Jon Moxley here:

https://twitter.com/EIiteAEW/status/1486905916255522824

Jon Moxley entered an inpatient alcohol rehabilitation program in November 2021.

He returned last week on AEW Dynamite and then defeated Ethan Page later that night in a match taped for Rampage.

Moxley would also defend his GCW World title on Sunday at the WRLD on GCW PPV in the Hammerstein Ballroom against Homicide.

A match featuring Moxley taking on the Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens was also taped for Rampage Wednesday night from Cleveland.