Chris Jericho On His Next Move: “We’ll Just Have To See”

AEW star and wrestling legend Chris Jericho is keeping his future plans close to the vest. The former AEW World Champion, whose contract with the company is reportedly set to expire at the end of this year, has been the subject of intense speculation regarding a potential return to WWE. While he has been on hiatus from AEW television since April, he has not been silent on the matter, and his latest comments continue to fuel the intrigue surrounding his next career move.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio to celebrate the 35th anniversary of his in-ring debut, Jericho was asked to name his top five career moments. After listing four, he intentionally left the fifth spot open, explaining that his focus is always on what is next.

“That’s the way I always think of it. ‘What’s your favorite moment of your career?’ Current, now. If I didn’t think it was the best, then why am I doing it? You always want to say that your next match and next show will be your best one. That’s the way you should look at things. We leave the space blank and we’ll see what happens.”

When pressed further about what his future holds, his answer was simple and cryptic.

“We don’t know, right? We’ll just have to see.”