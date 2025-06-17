Chris Jericho Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Chris Jericho has revealed a significant body transformation during his current break from AEW programming. The former AEW World Champion has been absent from television since April 2025.

In a recent social media post, Jericho shared a photo of himself with a much leaner and more defined physique. The picture was part of a post promoting his upcoming appearance at the Washington State Summer Convention this weekend.

“Have a great week everybody! Make some cool s**t happen and see you all at @wasummercon this weekend!” Jericho wrote.

Since his last AEW appearance, Jericho has been busy with his music career, touring with his KISS cover band, Kuarantine, as well as his own band, Fozzy. Due to his lengthy absence, some fans have questioned his status with the company.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that while Jericho is still with AEW and available to return, there are currently no creative plans in place for him. This suggests his break from the company is ongoing for the time being.