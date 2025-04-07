Chris Jericho Lost More Than A Title At AEW Dynasty

Chris Jericho lost the Ring of Honor World Championship at AEW Dynasty but that’s not all that the veteran lost. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez shared that Jericho left Philadelphia shy of one of his teeth.

“Apparently [he] was not happy—Jericho did lose a tooth… Sometimes they say that, but the guy doesn’t spit… This guy actually lost a tooth.”

It’s not clear when exactly Jericho and his tooth parted ways as there were plenty of moments when the injury may have happened. From being struck with a baseball bat to being slapped by a member of Bandido’s family, there were no shortage of moments when Jericho may have lost his tooth.

Bandido has done it and is now the NEW ROH World Champion!



The match between the two saw more than Jericho’s ROH World Championship on the line, as Bandido agreed to defend his mask. The finish of the match initially saw Jericho cheat to win. When Bandido’s family informed referee Aubrey Edwards of what had happened, she agreed for the match to be restarted and Bandido won.

Jericho’s defeat ends his second reign as ROH World Champion and kicks off Bandido’s second reign with the gold. While Britt Baker may be able to fix Jericho’s dental problem, the blow to the veteran wrestler’s pride by his loss at AEW Dynasty may prove harder to repair.