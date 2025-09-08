Christian Cage On Cope Reunion: AEW Gives Fans What They Want

Christian Cage will team with Cope, (aka Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland) at AEW All Out, reuniting one of the most popular and successful tag teams of all time. Speaking to Uncrowned, Cage was well aware that seeing the pair as a team once more is something fans have been wanting for a very long time.

“I think that people have wanted this since [Cope] debuted in AEW, and were maybe hoping it would happen… It’s a big moment for the fans and I think they’re excited about it. I know it means a lot.”

Cope returned to action in 2020 as part of WWE, though his only reunion with Cage would last mere minutes as part of the 2021 Royal Rumble. Now, AEW is ready to give fans a full tag-team match between the two, with the prospect of much more on the horizon.

“The cool thing about AEW in some instances — they’re very much for the pro wrestling fan, and try to give what they want to the fan.”

While Cage and Cope will team at All Out, both still have eyes on the AEW World Championship. Though some fans hope to see this start a fully-fledged reunion of the former WWE Tag Team Champions, there’s no promises from Cage.

“Cope and I agreed to help each other with our issues. Part of the agreement was we’ll get through this, and there’s no promises beyond that.”

AEW All Out will take place on September 20, though earlier in the day to avoid competition with WWE WrestlePalooza. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Cage’s AEW role and whether he and Cope can still co-exist.