Christopher Daniels Reacts To Top WWE Star Copying His Move

Many wrestling veterans do not appreciate when younger generations take inspiration from their moves but Christopher Daniels is not one of them.

The AEW Executive spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview recently. He talked about things such as the decision to retire from in-ring action, rumors about him being considered for the higher power storyline in WWE and more.

During the interview, Daniels went into details on how he came up with his finisher dubbed the Best Moonsault Ever. When asked about current WWE star Tiffany Stratton calling her own finisher the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, the wrestling legend said that he appreciates the fact that the current Women’s Champion adjusted things to match her own style instead of copying it blindly:

“Which was very, very cool of her. I don’t know Tiffany at all. I’ve never met her. But the fact that she didn’t just copy it, she sort of adjusted it, which is what the greats do. I feel like they don’t just steal. If we are inspired by something, we try to put our own little spin on it. And so the fact that she goes from the bottom all the way up and then to sort of like, pay homage, call it in that same vein, PME, I was like, that’s pretty cool. I can’t be mad at that.”

When asked if there is a secret behind the move, Christopher Daniels explained that the idea for him was to use the top rope to balance himself until he bounced. After bouncing, you push from the top and the second rope at the same time to go straight.

The former ROH Champion later mentioned how he very rarely flubbed the move. Daniels noted that his execution wasn’t perfect at all times but he was lucky to be able to continue doing it as long as he did.