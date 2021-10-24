CM Punk Appears After AEW Dynamite (Video)

Following last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Orlando, CM Punk and several others appeared in front of the live crowd. PW Insider is reporting that following Dynamite going off the air, Cody Rhodes remained in the ring after defeating Malakai Black in the main event and kickstarted a post-show segment.

Rhodes asked the fans if they had a good time and also noted that his father was buried in Orlando. He then called out Brodie Lee Jr. (-1), Fuego Del Sol, Griff Garrison, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. He was then interrupted by the Acclaimed who rapped about Cody and Fuego and also blamed Tony Khan for them not being on Dynamite again. This brought out Tony Khan who said that the people didn’t pay to see the Acclaimed, they paid to see CM Punk. Punk’s music then hit and the babyfaces took on the heels in a melee.

Fuego hit a tornado DDT on Max Caster and Punk hit the GTS on Anthony Bowens. Brodie Jr. then pinned Bowens with the crowd chanting along with the count.

Footage of the post-event segment can be viewed in the Tweets below:

Earlier in the evening, CM Punk came out to rescue Anthony Greene. Bobby Fish had just defeated Greene in singles action but continued the attack after the match. Punk vs Fish has been booked for this Wednesday’s Dynamite.