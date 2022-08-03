CM Punk Says He Feels A Special Connection With The Audience Since Epic Return A Year Ago

CM Punk feels more connected to the pro-wrestling audience than ever before.

The AEW world champion returned nearly one year ago (August 20th) after being absent from the business since 2014, with his departure and fallout with WWE becoming a national story. Punk coming back was never a guarantee, but the fans never forgot him, and chanted his name as often as they could.

The champ spoke about this bond during a recent interview with Screenrant, calling the love a currency that he will not take advantage of.

“I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there’s a connection that I have.”

Punk adds that being a top babyface is always hard work, but feels like turning heel while the audience still loves him is a move he is not prepared to make just yet.

“I don’t necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it’s hard work. It’s a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel it would be wasteful to, as I said, discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection.”

He also plans on treating every appearance as special.

“You know, they’re chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They’re still stoked about it. So I feel like every time I’m in the ring is special to me and I don’t want to squander that, and I feel like it’s just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them.”

Punk has been absent from in-ring action since May due to a broken foot. This occurred only days after he defeated Hangman Page to capture the world title.