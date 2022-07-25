CM Punk Provides Injury Recovery Update

CM Punk has provided an update on his recovery from injury.

Punk is currently out-of-action with a foot injury. This came in the midst of his first-ever reign as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion. Punk had only just won the gold at AEW Double Or Nothing against Adam Page.

However, he soon announced on the June 3 edition of AEW Rampage that he will need surgery to repair the injury, seeing him sidelined for several months. Instead of having him vacate the title, AEW president Tony Khan instead introduced an interim AEW World Title.

Currently, Jon Moxley reigns as the interim World Champion. He’ll likely face off against Punk to unify their titles once he finally returns from injury. As for when that may be, Punk spoke with Skewed and Reviewed Gareth Von Kallenbach at the San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

During the interview, Punk provided the following update.

“It’s healing.. it’s not healed,” said Punk. “That’s a quote from my surgeon. It feels like it’s on fire every day, partly probably because I was on my feet all day yesterday. [I] still wear the boot, but that’s mostly because I want people to recognize that I don’t want them near my foot. I’m working hard to come back.”

Punk added that it’s been very difficult road to recovery, and “learning how to walk again is f’ing frustrating.” That said he’s feeling a little better each day.

Tony Khan Comments on Punk’s Recovery

AEW President Tony Khan addressed CM Punk’s injury situation over the weekend. During the ROH Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum, Khan said Punk is doing well and is on-track with his recovery. (Read More)

We’ll keep you updated on CM Punk’s road to recovery.