Colt Cabana Talks Producer Role, Misses Being in the Ring

Colt Cabana has opened up about his experience as an AEW producer, while admitting that he still has a hunger to perform in the ring. Speaking to Renee Paquette on Close Up, Cabana shared what his work looks like as part of the production team.

“I’m in the trenches and I like being in the trenches. And I also feel [that] I know wrestling. I was and am so immersed in it for so many years now. I like that that knowledge can be used.”

As a producer, Cabana handles many roles backstage with AEW. For Colt, a former ROH World Television Champion, conversing with the production truck is a highlight of his role.

“I really like when I’m talking to the truck. It’s like I’m almost in the middle of the match. You hear it takes three people, the wrestlers and the referee. But I feel like the fourth person. Yeah, I really enjoy it.”

While Cabana enjoys his work as a producer, it keeps Colt very busy. Colt has wrestled just five times in 2025, and none of these matches were for AEW. His most recent AEW match was a dark match defeat to Satnam Singh in December 2024, while his most recent aired AEW match was back in November 2022.

“The performer in me will always want to perform. So there is a little bit of heartbreakness going on.”

It remains to be seen whether Cabana will wrestle in an AEW ring. For now, Colt is excited to do all he can as a producer and is proud to be in the ‘trenches.’