Contracts Of Two AEW Stars To Expire Soon

The future of Private Party, one of AEW’s original tag teams, is reportedly uncertain as their current contracts with the promotion are nearing expiration. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen were among the first signings for AEW in 2019, making a memorable debut by defeating The Young Bucks on the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite. They later achieved the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

However, the team’s trajectory faced a setback when Marq Quen suffered a significant injury in late 2022, sidelining him for over a year. Upon his return in early 2024, he reunited with Kassidy. Since then, Private Party’s appearances have primarily been on Ring of Honor, which is owned by Tony Khan, rather than AEW’s main programming.

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the tag team’s time with AEW might be coming to a close. Dave Meltzer stated, “Private Party’s deals are up very soon.”

As a team that was instrumental in the early days of AEW’s tag team division, their contract status raises questions about their future in the company and the potential interest they may draw from other promotions.