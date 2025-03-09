Cope: AEW Revolution May Be My Last World Title Match

At AEW Revolution 2025, Cope will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Speaking on the March 8, edition of AEW Collision, the Rated R Superstar pleaded for ‘the old Jon Moxley’ to face him at the pay-per-view. Cope also acknowledged that the window of opportunity to win another World Championship is closing.

“I know that time is running out. I know that this could be the last time I ever fight for a World title. So I have to make this count.”

While time may not be on Cope’s side, there’s no expiration date on the passion or grit of the WWE Hall of Famer. Cope ended by declaring that “I have to do this” and told Moxley that he’ll see him in Los Angeles.

It’s been 14 years since Cope last won a World Champion, with that victory coming during the February 11, 2011, edition of WWE SmackDown. While the WWE Hall of Famer planned on winning his 12th World Championship in WWE upon returning to the ring in 2020, a title victory alluded the then-Edge.

In AEW, Cope is a two-time TNT Champion, though his second reign came to an unfortunate end due to an injury. With Cope on the very of a potential 12th title victory, it remains to be seen if he can win the gold, or will ‘the old Jon Moxley’ prove too much for the Rated-R Superstar.