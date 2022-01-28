Danhausen Addresses His AEW Debut

While some were expecting Johnny Gargano to make a surprise appearance in Cleveland this past Wednesday at AEW Dynamite, it ended up being independent star Danhausen who shocked the world with an appearance during the show.

It was later revealed that AEW has in fact signed the popular wrestler and YouTube star. On Friday, Danhausen himself reacted to his signing in a video published to the AEW Twitter account.

“Well, Danhausen’s good friends with Orange Cassidy, so he thought he could help him out by decimating Adam Cole. Which we saw he did, or he helped Orange Cassidy loosen Adam Cole up so he could decimate him up. Soften him up if you will. And one thing led to another, looks like Orange Cassidy got the job done. As Danhausen knew he would. Now, Danhausen’s very elite. Very evil,” he said.

#AEWRampage TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama, Championship Friday with 2 title fights Tonight! There were no titles or records at stake in the unsanctioned Lights Out Match Wednesday on #AEWDynamite but we saw that not only is @DanhausenAD #VeryEvil, but he’s also #VeryElite pic.twitter.com/SIG7j74pPB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022

Danhausen has been dealing with a leg injury of late and hasn’t wrestled since this past fall.

Danhausen Already A Draw For AEW On YouTube

Danhausen’s debut has already proven to be a winner for AEW. A quick glance at the AEW YouTube channel reveals that his debut this past Wednesday is by far the most viewed video on the channel from Wednesday night’s show. As of press time, his debut has done 850,000 views. The next closest video from Dynamite is the Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara ladder match at 625,000 views.

