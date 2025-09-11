Watch: Former TNT Champion Turns Heel on Dynamite

The Death Riders have a new member.

AEW presented the last episode of Dynamite of their current residency from the 2300 Arena this week. The main event of the show saw The Opps and Brodido teaming up to take on Death Riders and The Young Bucks in a huge 10-man tag team match with the winners receiving $500,000.

The ending of the bout was very chaotic as expected with all the stars getting involved in the action and delivering one finishing move after another. The Young Bucks managed to steal the victory for their team in the end after using the ropes to get the pin on Bandido.

Daniel Garcia Joins Death Riders?

The brothers tried to grab the cash and run away as the bell rang but Brody King chopped the bag out of their hands. Brodido then brawled them to the back, taking both teams away from the ringside.

Death Riders took the opportunity to beat up the Opps. They specifically went after Powerhouse Hobbs before Darby Allin came out to make the save. Just as Darby looked to take Mox out for good, however, Daniel Carcia came out of nowhere and attacked the Daredevil star.

Jon then got up and called for a chair. The chair was put in the middle, and the former TNT Champion delivered a brutal Curb Stomp to Allin on it. After a second Curb Stomp, Mox gave the order, and the Death Riders retreated to end the show, leaving a lot of questions behind.