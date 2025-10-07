Darby Allin Attempts To Use Molotov Cocktail At AEW Title Tuesday

Darby Allin once again took things to a new level during the AEW Homecoming: Title Tuesday episode. During the show from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Allin defeated PAC in a hard-fought contest.

As PAC attempted to go backstage, Allin emerged from the crowd. During their brawl, Allin produced a bottle with a cloth inside, a clear attempt at a Molotov cocktail. Allin prepared to light it before being tackled by arena security.

.@DARBYALLIN HAS A MOLOTOV COCKTAIL!



Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/o0i1rjWspg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2025

This isn’t Allin’s first time playing with fire. At AEW All Out, Allin set Jon Moxley on fire following the pair’s Coffin Match. Back in May 2024, Allin rocked up to AEW Dynamite with a flamethrower, proving that he’s more than comfortable with feeling the heat.

The fight rages on backstage between @JonMoxley and @DarbyAllin, and it ends in FLAMES!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/G0mnlHT6WR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025

With Allin’s repeated use of fire and fiery paraphernalia in recent weeks, it remains to be seen if this is building to some kind of fire-based match. WWE debuted the Inferno Match in 1998, where the only way to win is to set one’s opponent on fire. 15 years later, the ‘Ring of Fire’ match was used at SummerSlam 2013, a standard singles match, albeit one where the ring is surrounded by fire.

Allin continues to escalate his on-screen offense, and time will tell what’s next. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on AEW’s favorite fire-weilding wrestler.