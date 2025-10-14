Darby Allin Is Pleased That The “Cancer” Got Cut Out Of AEW

Darby Allin has been a part of AEW for years, and is pleased to see the company move on from a difficult number of years. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Allin reflected on the shift in AEW, and believes the company is in a much better place.

“A few years ago, you definitely felt this tension, but now everybody’s on the same page. Let’s make this place as good as possible… The cancer got cut out. Just egotistical wrestlers who don’t want to lose.”

Allin’s comment about a ‘cancer’ has led many to suggest he was speaking about CM Punk. Chris Jericho reportedly called Punk a ‘cancer’ to AEW’s locker-room after the infamous ‘Brawl Out.’ In early 2023, Seth Rollins would also call Punk a cancer, though Punk would return to WWE later that same year.

When pressed if he was speaking about one particular person, Allin said that his cancer comments were about “groups of people.” Ultimately, Allin is grateful to be in AEW and under the direction of Tony Khan.

“Tony wants everybody, in the ring and in their personal life, to be happy. That’s a really good energy. I feel like right now, more than ever, everybody’s on the same wavelength. Everybody has the same goal.”

Allin has good reason to be grateful to be part of AEW. Considered one of the ‘pillars’ of the company, Allin is a multiple-time former TNT Champion and has often found himself competing for the AEW World Championship. With the ‘cancer’ gone, Darby Allin is looking forward to many more positive years as an ‘All-Elite’ talent.