Darby Allin Names The AEW Star Who ‘Leads By Example’

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, AEW star Darby Allin was asked about the leadership within the company’s locker room. The former TNT Champion was quick to name Jon Moxley as someone who stands out for his work ethic and lack of ego.

Allin explained that Moxley’s value as a leader comes from his consistent presence and willingness to do whatever is asked of him for the good of the company. “I think pretty much anybody that leads by example. It sounds kind of strange, but I think Moxley. I think Moxley is that guy,” Allin said. “When everybody was like, ‘Can someone else become world champion?’ This guy is at every show. He’s there when it starts, he’s there when it closes.”

He elaborated on the qualities he admires in the former AEW World Champion, noting that Moxley’s selfless attitude is something he personally relates to.

“He’s got no ego and that’s why I see myself in him a lot still,” Allin stated. “You’ve got to lead by example and he will literally do anything. He’s there all the time, it’s great.”