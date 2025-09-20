HomeNewsAEW
Darby Allin Sets Jon Moxley On Fire At AEW All Out

by Andrew Ravens

AEW All Out Toronto

The violent feud between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley has escalated to a shocking and dangerous new level. Following their brutal Coffin Match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Darby Allin ambushed Moxley in a backstage segment and briefly set him on fire in a horrifying act of retaliation.

The attack took place later in the show, after their match had concluded. Moxley was gloating backstage beside the coffin that was used in their bout when Darby Allin suddenly emerged from inside it. Allin attacked Moxley with a metal pipe before zipping the former world champion into a body bag.

Allin doused the body bag with an accelerant and set it on fire. Backstage officials immediately rushed in with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames as security dragged Darby Allin away.

The retaliation was a direct response to the conclusion of their Coffin Match earlier in the evening. In that match, the returning PAC interfered by attacking Allin and placing him inside a body bag. PAC then put Allin into the coffin, allowing Jon Moxley to shut the lid and claim the victory.

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

