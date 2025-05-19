Darby Allin Speaks After Climbing Mount Everest: ‘What A Ride’

All Elite Wrestling’s resident daredevil Darby Allin has realized his dream of climbing Mount Everest. The 32-year-old “pillar of AEW has been off television since December to prepare for the adventure.
He finally reached the top of Everest on Sunday, and fulfilled his promise by bringing an AEW flag with him. He documented the accomplishment on Instagram, writing:
“Mount Everest summit. What a ride thanks @aew for everything in life. Thanks to the amazing team at adventure consultants and the Sherpa squad this shit was wild!”