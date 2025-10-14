Darby Allin: Wrestling Is Staged, So Why Have An Ego?

AEW’s Darby Allin has slammed those in pro-wrestling who have too big an ego, given that those ‘winning’ matches only do so because it’s in the script. Appearing on the Ariel Helwani Show, Allin explained his stance.

“This is all staged. It’s the greatest thing in the world but it’s staged. So if you’re going to have an ego about that…”

Despite being one of AEW’s top stars, Allin tries to keep himself grounded and shared that climbing Mt. Everest helped keep him level-headed. Allin also shared some advice for those whose ego causes problems behind the scenes.

“Get out of the f***ing sport. Go be in the UFC. Go try— don’t be bringing that s*** here. This is about having fun.”

AEW is no stranger to egos causing conflict behind the scenes. During the same interview, Allin shared that a ‘cancer’ was cut out of AEW, and the company is better for it. While some have seen this comment as a swing at CM Punk, who has been called a cancer in the past, Allin said he was not speaking about one particular person, but instead about groups of people.

Allin is ready to do what is right for AEW, rather than inflate his own ego. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Darby Allin, both in and out of the ring.