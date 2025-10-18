Dax Harwood Says He & His Family Are Being Targeted By A Stalker

FTR’s Dax Harwood and his family have been dealing with a stalker for over a year and a half on social media, the AEW wrestler has shared. On his Instagram Stories, Harwood shared the worrying news and said that he and AEW will be working with the authorities to put an end to this.

“Unfortunately, over the last year and a half, myself, my mom, and now my wife have all been either stalked, threatened, or verbally attacked by an individual on Instagram. AEW and I will be working with authorities to put this matter to rest. They know your name, who you are, and where you live. “Please be fans, but leave it at that. I try to be as polite as I can to people waiting in hotels and airports, and even ignore the ones who hate me. However, when you bring my family into it, we have to draw the line.”

Harwood is sadly not the first wrestler to deal with a stalker. A man accused of stalking Liv Morgan is expected to stand trial in November of this year. In 2020, Sonya Deville was the victim of an attempted kidnapping, which resulted in her taking months off of WWE TV to deal with what had transpired. In early 2025, Deville through her support behind stricter stalking laws in the hope that others will avoid what she had to face.

Harwood’s message demonstrates why fans should always be respectful, whether it be in person or online. We can only hope that after a year and a half, Harwood and his family won’t have to deal with this stalker for much longer.