Dax Harwood Says He’ll Retire if FTR Loses at AEW All Out

Dax Harwood is ready to put it all on the line at AEW All Out in his and Cash Wheeler’s efforts to take down Adam “Cope” Copeland and Christian Cage. A fan recently asked Harwood on X what his plan would be if he and Cash came up short against the pair of former World Champions. Showing just how serious he is about the match, Harwood replied: “I’ll retire from being an in-ring competitor.”

FTR turned on Copeland at AEW Dynasty in April after the group failed to win the AEW Trios Titles from the Death Riders. Following the loss, the pair delivered a piledriver to Copeland, and Wheeler added a brutal con-chair-to. On the following episode of Collision, FTR explained their actions, accusing Copeland of being selfish and only caring about himself.

With his former allies determined to destroy him, Copeland has formed an uneasy alliance with Christian Cage, despite their long and turbulent history. Once celebrated as one of the greatest tag teams of all time, the two now face the challenge of whether they can truly co-exist.

Whether Harwood will follow through on his retirement vow if FTR loses at All Out remains to be seen, but his comments make it clear how high the stakes are. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from AEW All Out, including breaking news and live results.