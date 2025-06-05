Deonna Purrazzo Prediction Comes True With Latest AEW Dynamite Snub

Deonna Purrazzo recently threw shade at her handling in AEW with a bold prediction about her use, or lack thereof, during AEW Dynamite. Now, that show has aired, and Purrazzo’s issues with the company have proven to be perfectly valid.

This began on X when a fan asked if Purrazzo will be “pulling up to Dynamite.” The Virtuosa responded that she’d only be appearing “During picture in picture, probably”, a dig at how little she has been used in the ring.

During picture in picture, probably. https://t.co/TZm28qc0Lb — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 28, 2025

During the June 4, edition of AEW Dynamite, Purrazzo did make an appearance, albeit not in the ring. True to her prediction, Purrazzo appeared during a picture-in-picture segment as part of a commercial for Southern New Hampshire University.

This is nice and all but we want to see @DeonnaPurrazzo on #AEWDynamite not in a commercial during the show.

pic.twitter.com/ua6AKsnShO — Jeremy Michaels (@jerm4life) June 5, 2025

Purrazzo’s appearance on the show sparked a discussion online, prompting the wrestler to weigh in. In a post on X, Purrazzo spoke about being honored to play a part in the commercial, and had no idea it was going to air during Dynamite.

Though Purrazzo did not intend her initial post as anything more than a joke, many are frustrated with how little the former TNA Knockouts World Champion has been used. With no sign of her next AEW appearance, fans may be waiting a long time to see her in action.