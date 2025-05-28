Deonna Purrazzo Throws Shade at AEW Over Lack of TV Time

Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut in 2024, but her appearances on television have been few and far between. Now, The Virtuosa has taken a swing at AEW by sharing her frustrations in a subtle post. On X, a fan asked if Purrazzo will be “pulling up to Dynamite” ahead of the May 28, episode. Purrazzo responded with a passive-aggressive jab: “During picture in picture, probably.”

During picture in picture, probably. https://t.co/TZm28qc0Lb — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 28, 2025

The comment was widely interpreted as shade toward AEW, and it didn’t go unnoticed—Thunder Rosa reacted with a string of laughing emojis, signaling she got the joke.

?? — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 28, 2025

Purrazzo’s comment comes amid reports that she has previously pitched ideas to AEW management, though no creative plans have surfaced. In March, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select shared that no creative plans were in place for Purrazzo at the time.

Her last televised appearance came on the February 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she lost to Harley Cameron. While she remains under contract, it remains to be seen when Purrazzo, a former TNA Knockouts Champion, will be back on TV.