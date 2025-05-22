Despite “Insane” Travel Schedule, Will Ospreay Explains Why He’ll Never Move To The US

AEW star Will Ospreay, despite a demanding schedule that sees him travel from England to the United States nearly every week, has no intention of relocating. Speaking to Bleacher Report, Ospreay emphasized his commitment to his life in the U.K., primarily for his family and stepson.

“There’s nothing in my being that makes me want to move to the United States,” Ospreay stated. “I respect it and understand why people do it, but I have such a lovely life here and my son’s doing really well in school. I am very happy here. I don’t have any aspirations to want to move.”

Given his high-impact in-ring style and rigorous travel, Ospreay praised AEW’s medical staff for their attentive care. “We’ve got a great medical team backstage at AEW. I do feel like they put me on priority quite a lot because they do realize that my travel schedule is quite insane,” he said. “I appreciate every single one of them that looks after me.”

Beyond his AEW commitments, Ospreay produces for Pro Wrestling Eve in the U.K. This Sunday, he faces Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament final at AEW Double or Nothing.