Dustin Rhodes Gives Definitive Answer On Goldust Character Return

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has confirmed that his iconic “Goldust” persona is officially retired and will not be making a return. Rhodes famously shed the character when he joined AEW in 2019 for his classic match against his brother, Cody Rhodes.

A fan on social media recently proposed an idea for a unique faction, asking for the Goldust character to return to team up with Cody’s former “Stardust” persona and Lucha Libre AAA sensation, Mr. Iguana.

In his response, Dustin politely but firmly shut down any possibility of bringing back the Goldust gimmick. He apologized to the fan but stated that the character is retired for good.

Goldust is retired. Sorry. Happy where I am at ? https://t.co/ThPkrYN96F — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 16, 2025

Since leaving the Goldust character behind, Rhodes has had a career resurgence in AEW as “The Natural.” He has served as both a respected in-ring competitor and a veteran presence backstage, helping to coach and guide the younger talent on the roster.

The Goldust character was one of WWE’s most unique and memorable personas throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Rhodes portrayed the androgynous, mind-games playing character for over two decades, creating countless memorable moments and feuds in WWE.

Rhodes’ transition to “The Natural” in AEW has allowed him to showcase his wrestling fundamentals and veteran leadership while stepping away from the theatrical aspects that defined his WWE career. At 55 years old, Rhodes continues to compete at a high level while mentoring the next generation of wrestlers.