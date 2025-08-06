Dustin Rhodes Confirms Double Knee Surgery & Wrestling Future

Dustin Rhodes has provided an update.

The former TNT Champion took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak to his fans. He confirmed the reports that he is taking hiatus from AEW to undergo double knee surgery, which is set for August 21.

Though the wrestling veteran confirmed that this is not the end of his in-ring career. Dustin Rhodes claimed that he is excited to start from scratch and promised to push himself as hard as possible to make it back:

“Knees are both destroyed. I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can’t actually fix the damage so we are getting 2 knee Replacements. Damn! #KeepSteppin. By the way…….This Is NOT THE END.”

Is hard as this is and how much I hurt right now, very nervous but excited to start from scratch and build back better. 6 million dollar man type shit. Been a hard recovery this week and still suffering from that match but what doesn't kill me makes me stronger.



Dustin Rhodes did not provide a timetable for his return to the ring but reports suggest that he’ll be out of action for atleast the rest of 2025.

The AEW star dropped the TNT title to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Street Fight during last week’s episode of Collision. He was written off TV with a subsequent attack from the new champion.

Rhodes’ tag team partner Sammy Guevara later confirmed the end of their run as the Sons of Texas. Though what the company is planning for the ROH tag title they hold is still unknown.