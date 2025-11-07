Dustin Rhodes Shares Prediction About In-Ring Return Timeline

Dustin Rhodes has shared when fans can expect him back in the ring after the veteran recently underwent double knee replacement surgery. Rhodes has remained optimistic throughout rehab and took to X to respond to a fan’s question about when he’ll be back.

They still hurt a bit, especially in the mornings. I do have a good ways to go. Remember I am 56 and pushing hard, just takes time. Not young anymore. Prob March I should be ready to kill everyone lol. Maybe, I am pushing hard my man https://t.co/uAsiqcqtdR — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 7, 2025

Rhodes hasn’t wrestled since July and was written off TV with an attack by Kyle Fletcher. Rhodes eventually went under the knife in August. Two weeks later, Rhodes provided an update, saying that he was ready for a “slow and methodical rehab” from the surgery.

With Rhodes’ expected return window still months away, there’s no teases yet of his comeback on AEW programming. Rhodes recently shared that he’d love to work as a heel once again, though is doubtful that a turn will ever happen. Rhodes has been a face since joining AEW in 2019.

Whatever plans may await Rhodes in the ring, they won’t be happening in 2025. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the former Goldust and his road to recovery.