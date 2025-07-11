Big Update On Dustin Rhodes AEW Future

Dustin Rhodes will be breaking a career record with AEW.

The new WWE management has been putting more efforts to celebrate the legends of the business. With his brother Cody Rhodes being treated as one of the company’s top stars, many wondered if this would prompt Dustin to consider leaving AEW and returning to WWE.

A new article from Dallas Morning News, however has confirmed that this won’t be the case and the wrestling veteran will be staying with Tony Khan’s promotion for a long time to come.

The article looking at the rich history of the Rhodes family before the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor event this Friday, reveals that the former Goldust has signed a new deal with AEW recently.

The new contract signed over the winter will see the wrestling legend working as a consultant, coach, and ambassador for All Elite Wrestling, in addition to occasionally wrestling for the promotion.

Since making his debut in 1988, Dustin Rhodes has had runs with all major promotions of his time. Though he’s never stayed with a company for more than six years in a run.

The report states that the latest contract is for 6 years, that will keep him employed at the promotion atleast until 2030. Not only will this be the longest single run of his career for the 56-year-old, but it’ll also take him into his 5th decade as an active performer in the business.