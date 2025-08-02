Dustin Rhodes Requires ‘Very Invasive’ Surgery Following Brutal TNT Title Loss

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes announced Saturday that he will undergo major surgery following the brutal knee injury sustained during his TNT Championship loss to Kyle Fletcher on Thursday’s AEW Collision.

“Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans,” Rhodes posted on social media. “Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI’s and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher.”

https://x.com/dustinrhodes/status/1951741495850958905?s=61&t=02Ik4EtueCrq1AKKZl5wAA

The 56-year-old wrestling legend added that he has “a hole in my leg” and is experiencing “a terrible amount of pain” but remains determined to “#KeepSteppin.”

Rhodes lost his TNT Championship to Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight that turned extremely violent when Don Callis provided Fletcher with a screwdriver. The Australian wrestler repeatedly stabbed Rhodes in the knee with the weapon before delivering a brainbuster for the victory.

The match, which received a rare five-star rating from Dave Meltzer, ended Rhodes’ emotional first AEW singles championship reign after just 19 days. Rhodes had captured the title at All In Texas on July 12 in his home state, defeating Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match.

“For the time I was the face of TNT was special to me,” Rhodes reflected. “I will never take what I have for granted.”

Fletcher’s post-match assault continued with chair shots to Rhodes’ injured knee before officials intervened, leading to Rhodes being stretchered from the arena.