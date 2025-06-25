Championship Match And More Announced For Dynamite 300

AEW has announced a couple of big matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

The wrestling promotion will be celebrating the 300th episode of their Premiere weekly show at the July 2 episode of Dynamite from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada next week.

The company has announced that the Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will be in action at the event, and he’ll be going up against none other than Kota Ibushi.

Next Wednesday, 7/2#AEWDynamite 300

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + Max



Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi



After altercations on Collision + tonight, long time rivals meet for the first time ever in AEW when AEW Continental Champion @RainmakerXOkada fights @Ibushi_Kota 1-on-1

NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/F0mxnoHrwb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2025

This comes only days after Ibushi made his wrestling return during this past Saturday’s Collision, after nearly 2 years of TV absence. He made his in-ring debut for the company this week, defeating Trent Beretta in a singles match at the June 25 Dynamite.

This isn’t the only match announced for the show. The promotion has also confirmed that the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be defending her title against Mina Shirakawa next Wednesday night.

Both of the champions announced for the show are set to compete in big matches at the upcoming All In: Texas event on July 12. Okada will be facing arch-rival and reigning International Champion Kenny Omega. Both titles will be on the line for this unification bout.

Mone, on the other hand, would be looking to add another belt to her collection when she challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at the show. If Mercedes is planned to win the bout, it’s possible that she’ll drop the TBS belt on Dynamite 300 before the PPV.