Early Estimates For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View Buys

The initial pay-per-view buyrate estimates for this past Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event have been reported, and the early numbers are considered to be strong. The event, which took place at The O2 Arena in London, England, had an early afternoon start time for audiences in the United States, a factor that was expected to impact its buys.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided the first estimates for the show’s performance. He reported that the numbers are tracking similarly to AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view from May.

“The early PPV numbers look to be identical to Double or Nothing, which was estimated at 122,000 to 130,000 buys. I’d call that very good because the early start time had to hurt in the U.S.”

The event was headlined by a 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match and also featured several championship bouts, including “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defending the AEW World Championship against MJF. The show had only championship change of the night – Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) won the AEW World Tag Team Championships.