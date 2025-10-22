Eddie Kingston on Not Being Perfect: “I’m Flawed”

Eddie Kingston is not exactly one to accept positive feedback from others and this has shone through for him amid his recent comeback trail. During an episode of Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, the inaugural AEW Continental Champion was speaking with the titular figure of the show. When Paquette mentioned how it was hard to imagine a wrestling world without Eddie Kingston in it, Kingston said,

“What are you talking about? There was one 25 years before without me and it did fine… You guys got to stop with this bulls**t.”

When the AEW broadcaster mentioned this was classic Eddie Kingston where he doesn’t want to have the spotlight on him where he is adored and loved, Kingston responded,

“Adoring what though? Here’s the thing. Adoring what? I am flawed. Why the f**k should I be adored? Hold on. Let me finish. Now we’re shooting. Hey, you knew this was coming. Here we go… Here’s the thing. I’m not perfect.” “I’m f***ing flawed. I make f**king mistakes every day. Do you understand? I must have quit this company eight times when I was out because of my own mental s**t.”

Eddie Kingston “I am not a good employee”

As the former ROH champion expounded upon his additional thoughts in this regard, Eddie Kingston continued,

“I am not a good employee. I’m not. I’m a pain in the f**king a** because I’m passionate about it. But I don’t want to be here s**t because guess what? I can still walk through the airport and catch a domestic flight.” “I’m trying to get this place to a level where we can have private flights where we have to fly; whatever what is it? We do have private flights. Whatever. You know what I’m talking about, right?” “That’s when I’ll tell you and everyone else. Yes. I did good. I’m over. But until then, no, I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want to hear s**t because it’s not happening.” “Until that happens, until everyone’s eating like that, then I’ll tell you, yes, I’m over. Yes, I’m this. Yes, I’m that. But until then, no… This is the reality of it.”

Kingston made his return to the ring in September when he bested Big Bill at AEW All Out in Toronto.