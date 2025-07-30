How An Eddie Kingston Promo Saved A Life, Wrestler Reacts

Eddie Kingston has had a long, storied career in wrestling, which has had an impact on countless fans worldwide. Recently, one fan shared how a promo by the former ROH World Champion didn’t just entertain them, but ultimately saved their life.

On X, a recent trend has encouraged fans and wrestlers to share “wrestling lore” about themselves. One fan revealed how it was hearing a promo from Kingston that turned their life around.

“Eddie Kingston and AEW saved my life. Two years ago, I was 207lbs, depressed, and thinking about ending it. Then I saw Eddie’s mental health promo, it hit me hard. I started therapy. I started working out. Now I’m 147lbs and still watching weekly. Thank you Eddie. Thank you AEW.”

While Kingston doesn’t use X anymore, the message found its way to the Mad King. Humbled by how his promo affected someone’s life, Kingston responded saying “I have no word[s].”

Omega isn’t the only AEW name to have had a profound effect on a fan’s life. Earlier this year, a fan shared that they were ready to end it all, but ended up gushing about Kenny Omega after spotting someone in a Bullet Club shirt. This interaction helped the fan down from the proverbial cliff, and earned a response from Omega on X.

These tales demonstrates the uniting force that pro wrestling can bring and provide light at the darkest of times. As Kingston continues to recover from his injury, the Mad King’s influence contineus to be felt.