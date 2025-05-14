Former AEW Champion Signs New Contract

Former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale is officially “sticking around” with All Elite Wrestling, having re-signed with the company on a new multi-year contract. Fightful Select confirmed the new agreement this week.

This development follows Fightful’s recent report that Nightingale was in her contract year. At that time, it was also noted that AEW considered her a “priority” and was keen on keeping the popular star. According to Fightful, a new deal was finalized “almost immediately after our story” (their initial report on her contract status), with early indications suggesting she would remain with the promotion.

Fightful Select shared insights from AEW sources regarding Nightingale’s own stance. These sources indicated that Nightingale “communicated she was very happy with the company and wanted to remain there.”