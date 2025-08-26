FTR Refutes Jake Hager’s Claims About Tony Khan And Talent Meeting

A disagreement went public between AEW’s FTR and the recently retired Jake Hager. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have both publicly refuted claims made by Hager in a recent interview concerning a “talent only” meeting and an alleged outburst from AEW President Tony Khan.

In a new episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jake Hager recounted a story about a “wrestlers-only” meeting that took place in 2022 after the incident involving CM Punk. Hager claimed the meeting was interrupted by an angry Tony Khan, who allegedly yelled at the talent. Hager stated he believed the reason for the outburst was that FTR had refused to come to television that day because they didn’t like the creative plans.

Both members of FTR have since taken to social media to refute Hager’s version of events. Dax Harwood posted a statement directly addressing the claims. “Cash and I were at the all-talent only meeting that was called by Bryan, Jericho, and Mox. Tony never interrupted,” Harwood wrote. “Cash and I have NEVER refused to show up to work… Im not really sure where all this is coming from, but it’s mostly not true.”

Cash Wheeler also refuted Hager’s story and went a step further, sharing a screenshot of a direct message exchange he had with Hager about the comments. The back-and-forth between the two stars adds another layer to the story.