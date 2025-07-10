NJPW Champion Expected To Compete At All In Texas

A top NJPW star will be joining the Death Riders for a match at All In.

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured the surprise return of Gabe Kidd. The IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion attacked Samoa Joe during the show.

This came after the Samoan Submission Machine defeated Wheeler Yuta in a singles match with Coquina Clutch. Joe’s partners, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, then came out, leading to Kidd retreating to the back.

Now Fightful Select is reporting that this angle was done to set up a match for the next AEW PPV taking place this Saturday. They had previously reported that The Opps vs. Death Riders was one of the planned matches for the show.

With Jon Moxley set to defend his world title at the event and Pac being out injured, the company needed a replacement. So they’ve brought in Kidd, who is now expected to be teaming with the other Death Rider members this weekend.

Pac has not wrestled since the April 9 episode of Dynamite this year. He went up against Swerve Strickland in a singles match and seemingly suffered a leg injury while taking a buckle bomb from the former AEW champion.

This isn’t the only All In match that has been affected by injury. A new report recently revealed a planned match that had to be cancelled. You can check out more about it here.