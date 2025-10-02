Gail Kim Claims AEW Alum Agree With Her Riho Comments

Names formerly associated with AEW agree with Gail Kim’s recent comments about Riho, according to Kim herself. The TNA Hall of Famer recently made headlines when she shared that she felt uncomfortable watching Riho, saying that camera shots of the Japanese star often seem improper.

Kim later stated that she is into believable wrestling and that it was hard to believe that the diminutive Riho could hold her own against other female wrestlers. This earned Kim a backlash among some fans who felt her comments were unfair to AEW’s first Women’s World Champion.

Appearing on the Huge POP podcast, Kim once again discussed the Riho situation. Kim claimed that names who had been with AEW agree with her stance.

“I actually had former AEW people who worked there, say to me, ‘I agree with you. I would be backstage and I felt the same way.’”

Kim once again shared that she felt uncomfortable when watching a match of Riho’s, recalling that the “cameraman shot up her skirt,” and said that Riho “dressed in that match as a little girl.” For Kim, that moment colored her view of the rest of the match.

“When I said she wasn’t very believable in that match, that’s because I wasn’t comfortable from the start.“

Kim concluded by saying that Riho is a believable wrestler in the current day, but admitted to not seeing enough of the Japanese star’s in-ring work. While some, including AEW’s Kenny Omega, have spoken against her, Kim isn’t backing down from what she believes.