Hangman Page Explains Why He Calls His Title The ‘Men’s World Championship’

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page has opened up in a new interview about his career focus. He explained why he has never seriously considered a move to Hollywood like some of his peers and detailed his personal reasoning for referring to his title as the “Men’s World Championship.”

Speaking with Bleacher Report ahead of his title defense at Forbidden Door, Page was asked if he had any interest in crossing over into acting. He stated that his focus has always been on professional wrestling.

“It’s not really something I’ve seriously entertained,” Page responded. “Like with any opportunity, I’m not just going to shut the idea of it down, but it’s just not something I’ve seriously entertained or where my focus is.”

“My focus really always has been and still is on being a professional wrestler. That is my career. That is my one and only real ambition in terms of work,” he continued. His comments stand in contrast to his Forbidden Door opponent, MJF, who recently starred in “Happy Gilmore 2” and has stated his goal is to be a full-time actor and wrestler.

Page also explained his personal choice to refer to his championship as the “Men’s World Championship,” a move designed to show respect and equality for the women’s division.

“Our women’s roster in AEW is incredible… To have two divisions, a men’s and a women’s division, but to have to call one by the Women’s World Championship and the other as if it’s the more important one, you don’t make the distinction,” he said. “I feel like that’s not how we present our rosters on television, so why should we refer to the championships in that way either?… It’s just a personal choice that I hope other people take up.”