Hangman Page Asked About AEW Locker Room Reaction To WWE Counter Programming

Hangman Page says they don’t care about the competition.

The AEW World Champion took part in the All Out-post show after defeating Kyle Fletcher in the main event of the PPV. He talked about things such as the pressure of being the champion, if Fletcher is ready for the main event, and more.

When asked about how the locker room feels about WWE counter-programming AEW PPVs, Page claimed that people within the promotion are focused on putting on the best show possible:

“The assumption would be it’s what we’re talking about, what we’re worried about it, but the honest truth is that it’s not. It’s something that we see coming, When it does happen, it’s like, OK, yeah, I figured. We’re so focused on what we do here, we’ve got how many people here today? Over 13,000 people in the building today to see us. We’ve got, God knows, hundred, two hundred, three hundred, I don’t know how many people who buy PPV, all those people buy those PPVs, they are here to watch us, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Adam Page has recently been referring to himself as the AEW Men’s World Champion and there have been questions on if the company will officially rename the belt to reflect this change.

The AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the same during his own press conference appearance and he said that he respects Hangman’s choice. You can check out Khan’s full comment here.