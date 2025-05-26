Hangman Page Wins Owen Hart Tournament, Will Face Jon Moxley at All In

Jon Moxley has an opponent for the AEW World Championship at All In, and he’s a Cowboy. The 2025 Double or Nothing event took place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The show featured several major moments, including the crowning of a new Owen Hart Tournament winner in the main event between Page and Will Ospreay. The pair trade offense until Hangman Page landed his finisher and secured the pinfall, surprising the crowd as his music played to close out Double or Nothing.

Page will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at All In. The cowboy last held the AEW World Championship in 2022 before losing the gold to CM Punk in their infamous feud that saw both men take personal shots at one another. Moxley is in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion and has held the gold since vanquishing Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024.

Page is the fourth man to win the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. He follows past winners including Adam Cole in 2022, Ricky Starks in 2023, and Bryan Danielson in 2024 during his final AEW run. Now, Page, who is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, has another accolade to his career.

AEW All In is scheduled for July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Fans can look forward to a major World Title match deep in the heart of Texas.

