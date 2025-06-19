What Hangman Page Said In Spanish Promo at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

‘Hangman’ Adam Page had plenty to say during AEW Grand Slam: Mexico and cut a lengthy promo in Spanish to the live crowd. Now, we know exactly what the Cowboy had to say during this week’s show.

“Hi, my name is Hangman and I wanna apologize for my Spanish cause it’s not the best, but it’s a little better than much gringos, so I will try.

“When I was young my family had a tobacco farm, and every Summer, like 6 men would come from Ruiz, Nayarit to work [says their names]. Every year I worked with them, and they taught me about Mexico. They were hard workers, honest, and cared for their families. They taught me that we are all better when we work together.

“This is why I want to say thank you–thank you for having us in your house tonight. Thanks for this collaboration between AEW and CMLL cause when we work together, we can change the world.

“Now, I will talk about our champion Jon Moxley. I’m sorry to say that I don’t have a match tonight, and I’m not allowed to be in the arena during his match… but nobody said anything about after the match… so after all that, I will beat his ass!

“Until then, thank you to everyone here in Arena Mexico, and I’ll see you soon.”