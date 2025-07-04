Hangman Page Says He “Did Not Expect To Be In This Position Again” Ahead Of AEW World Title Match

“Hangman” Adam Page is heading into the main event of AEW All In: Texas with a new perspective. The former AEW World Champion will challenge Jon Moxley for the title in a Texas Deathmatch on July 12, and in a new interview, he admitted he didn’t think he’d get another opportunity like this.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Page reflected on his first AEW World Title reign and the lessons he learned.

“I felt that I had worked so hard for so long to win the World Championship, and that is where my vision was,” Page said. “But, I guess I probably did not take a lot of time in thinking what would happen the morning after, the week after, the month after. That is a different challenge… I feel that this time around in challenging for the World Championship, I kind of understand that difference a bit more.”

After losing the title three years ago, Page confessed there were times he thought his main event run was over.

“Yeah, I did not expect to be in this position,” he admitted. “To be honest, there’s a lot of times where I kind of thought that was it for me, you know, as far as these big opportunities… and you know a lot of that boils down to me, who I was, who I was deciding to be, and that kind of attitude that I had had did not lead me to these kind of opportunities.”