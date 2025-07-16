Hangman Page Set to Open AEW Dynamite as New World Champion

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will make his first television appearance since capturing his second AEW Championship reign when he opens Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago.

Page defeated Jon Moxley at All In this past Saturday to reclaim the AEW World Championship, and AEW President Tony Khan announced via social media that the new champion will kick off Wednesday’s show.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS + HBO Max

TOMORROW



AEW World Champion

Hangman Adam Page will speak!



We’ll see the @AEW World Title on tv for the first time in 2025!

NEW World Champion Hangman Page will speak live to open Dynamite before the main event vs Death Riders

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/tYF3dVAdc3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 15, 2025

Championship Momentum Continues

This marks Page’s second reign as AEW World Champion and represents a significant moment for the company as they showcase their top title on television for the first time in 2025. The championship victory at All In has clearly energized both Page and the AEW fanbase heading into Wednesday’s broadcast.

The rivalry between Page and Moxley will continue immediately, as both men are scheduled to compete in the main event of Dynamite. Page will team with Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Briscoe to take on his All In opponent Moxley alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a six-man tag team match.

Complete AEW Dynamite Lineup

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago will feature several key segments following the weekend’s All In event:

Opening Segment: AEW World Champion Hangman Page addresses the audience

Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta Victory Speech: AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm celebrates her successful title defense against Mercedes Mone

The show aims to continue momentum from All In while setting up new storylines and continuing established rivalries.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday night on TBS and HBO Max with the broadcast beginning at its regular time slot.